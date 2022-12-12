Technology

Xiaomi 13 series, Buds 4, and Watch S2 go official

Xiaomi 13 series, Buds 4, and Watch S2 go official

Written by Akash Pandey Dec 12, 2022, 12:44 pm 4 min read

The Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro are available in multiple shades

Xiaomi has finally announced its latest flagship series, which contains the standard Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro models. The handsets boast an IP68-rated build, a 120Hz E6 AMOLED screen, a 50MP camera arrangement, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, LPPDDR5x RAM, and UFS 4.0 storage. The brand has also introduced the Buds 4 and Watch S2 wearables. Here's the round-up.

Why does this story matter?

Following the teasers, tip-offs, and postponing the initial launch date, Xiaomi's latest numbered series is now official.

The handsets are equipped with a bevy of new-age features, Qualcomm's top-tier chipset, and VC liquid cooling for optimized performance.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro stands out for its camera setup, which gets a 1.0-inch Sony IMX989 primary sensor, along with 50MP ultra-wide and telephoto sensors.

Xiaomi 13, 13 Pro are equipped with IP68 resistance

Xiaomi 13 series gets a top-centered punch-hole cut-out, IP68-rated dust and water resistance, a metal frame, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The standard 13 sports slim and symmetrical bezels, whereas the 13 Pro flaunts curved edges. On the rear, they get a LEICA-engineered camera setup.

The Pro model gets 1,920Hz PWM dimming

The Xiaomi 13 is equipped with a 6.36-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) E6 AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The 13 Pro boasts a 6.73-inch QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) E6 LPTO AMOLED screen, with a 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 1,920Hz PWM dimming, and Gorilla Glass Victus protection. Both devices get 1,900-nits of peak brightness, HDR10+ certification, Dolby Vision, and 240Hz touch sampling rate.

Xiaomi 13 is offered in 9 color variants

The Xiaomi 13 gets White, Black, Flora Green and Mountain Blue trims. It also has five limited custom-color editions including Flame Red, Sapphire Blue, Hurricane Yellow, Jungle Green, and Cement Gray. The 13 Pro gets Ceramic White, Ceramic Black, Flora Green, and Mountain Blue colorways.

The 13 Pro flaunts 50MP triple rear cameras

Xiaomi 13 sports a 50MP (f/1.8, Hyper OIS) IMX800 main sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) 120-degree ultra-wide lens, and a 10MP (f/2.0, OIS) telephoto snapper with 3.2x optical zoom. The 13 Pro flaunts a 50MP (f/1.9, Hyper OIS) 1.0-inch IMX989 sensor, a 50MP (f/2.2) 115-degree ultra-wide sensor, and a 50MP (f/2.0, OIS) telephoto camera with 3.2x optical zoom. Up front, they get a 32MP (f/2.0) camera.

The handsets boot MIUI 14 based on Android 13

Xiaomi 13 series houses Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform, paired with Adreno 740 GPU, up to 12GB LPDDR5x RAM, and up to 512GB UFS 4.0 storage. The devices boot Android 13-based MIUI 14. The standard 13 and 13 Pro pack a 4,500mAh and 4,820mAh battery with 67W and 120W wired fast charging, respectively. They also get 50W wireless and 10W reverse wireless charging.

Xiaomi Buds 4: Here's everything you need to know

The Xiaomi Buds 4 offers a half-in-ear fit. Their case flaunts a "space capsule" design. Each bud houses three microphones, graphene dual magnetic drivers, and dynamic self-adaptive EQ. They feature adaptive Active Noise Cancellation, Hi-Res Audio, Independent Spatial Audio, and Bluetooth 5.3 with SBC/AAC/LHDC 5.0 codecs. The earbuds weigh 4.4g each. They come with IP54 protection and up to six hours of battery life.

Xiaomi Watch S2: Have a look at the highlights

The Xiaomi Watch S2 offers 100 sports modes, and packs a speaker and a microphone

Xiaomi Watch S2 sports a circular dial, stainless-steel case, 5ATM water resistance, and two configurable push buttons. The watch comes in 42mm/46mm sizes with 1.32-inch/1.43-inch AMOLED screens. It runs MIUI Watch OS and offers up to 12 days of battery life. The wearable gets heart rate, sleep, pressure, and blood oxygen monitoring. It supports Emergency SOS, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and body composition measurement.

Xiaomi 13 series: Pricing and availability

The Xiaomi 13 starts at CNY 3,999 (nearly Rs. 47,300) for an 8GB/128GB model and goes up to CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 59,200) for its top-end 12GB/512GB variant. The 13 Pro begins at CNY 4,999 (around Rs. 59,200) for an 8GB/128GB model. Its top-tier 12GB/512GB configuration costs CNY 6,299 (nearly Rs. 74,600). The devices are up for pre-order, with open sales starting December 14.

What is the cost of Buds 4 and Watch S2?

The Xiaomi Buds 4 bears a price tag of CNY 699 (approximately Rs. 8,280). The Watch S2 costs CNY 999 (nearly Rs. 11,800) and CNY 1,199 (around Rs. 14,200) for its 42mm standard and leather versions, respectively. Similarly, its 46mm standard/leather versions are priced at CNY 1,099/1,299 (roughly Rs. 13,000/Rs. 15,385). Both wearables are now up for grabs in China.