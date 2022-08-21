Technology

These 10 Motorola smartphones will get Android 13 update first

Written by Athik Saleh Aug 21, 2022, 06:52 pm 3 min read

Of the 10 smartphones announced by Motorola, only two are not available in India (Photo credit: Google)

On August 15, Google officially released Android 13. Since then, Android makers have been confirming devices that will receive the update. Now, Lenovo-owned Motorola has joined the party by listing 10 smartphones that will get the Android 13 update. It is yet to announce when the phones will be updated. Handsets belonging to the Moto Edge- and G-series will be the first in line.

Motorola has been trying to regain its lost glory by offering feature-rich, affordable phones all over the world. To keep their head afloat in the cut-throat smartphone market, companies have to be up to date with new developments.

Being up to date is essential for companies to keep customers satisfied.

Motorola understands that and has acted quickly by announcing handsets eligible for Android 13.

Of the 10 Motorola smartphones that will receive the Android 13 update, four belong to the Edge-series, while the remaining six are G-series handsets. In the Edge-series, as you can imagine, the company's latest Moto Edge (2022) will be among the first devices to get the new software update. It will be joined by Edge 30, Edge 30 Pro, and Edge+ (2022).

In the Moto G-series, six handsets including, Moto G32, G42, G62 5G, G82 5G, G 5G 2022, and G Stylus 5G 2022 will receive the Android 13 update. Among these, only the Moto G Stylus 5G 2022 is not available in India.

Codenamed 'Tiramisu,' Android 13 was in testing for a while before it was officially made available to the public on August 15. The new OS updates the Material You theme that was brought by Android 12. There is no radical change, but Google has provided more personalization options with more color palettes, better auto-theming, and support for third-party icons.

With Android 13, you'll see some improvements in the functionality sphere. One of the most interesting changes is the ability to set specific languages for each app. Google has also improved clipboard features by giving you an instant visual representation of the text you cut or copy. Other improvements include an intuitive QR scanner and native Bluetooth LE support, among others.

Google has upped the privacy and security game with Android 13. From now on, you can decide what media content you want to share with apps. The update also brings automatic clearing of clipboard history after an hour. For apps to send notifications on Android 13, they'll need your explicit permission. The update has also made the 'photo picker' more secure.