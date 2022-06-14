Technology

Google Maps now shows toll prices in India: Details here

Written by Athik Saleh Jun 14, 2022

The new toll pass prices feature is available on Google Maps for Android and iOS (Photo credit: Google)

Have you ever seen a route with a toll booth on Google Maps and wondered what it'd be like to have the Maps show you the toll prices as well? Well, wonder no more because it will now show the toll prices before you even start the journey. The feature is initially available for over 2,000 roads in the US, Japan, India, and Indonesia.

Google has ensured that Maps is a place we go to for more than checking the route to our destination.

After adding Air Quality Index feature earlier this month, Google has now added a toll prices feature to Maps.

It is expected to make commuting a lot easier, as users will be able to plan their routes better.

Latest feature Maps will show toll prices based on different variables

Google first started showing toll prices back in April. At that time, it was meant to help commuters choose between toll roads and otherwise. Now, the Maps will show estimated toll prices to the destination before the trip starts. The feature will take into consideration different variables, including having a toll pass or not, the day of the week, and the time of journey.

Guide How to check toll prices on Google Maps

To see toll prices on Google Maps, you can head to Navigation settings and enable the 'See toll pass prices' option. Google has said that users will still be able to pick between toll roads and regular roads by enabling 'Avoid toll roads' under 'Route options.' Users can also see the toll pass prices with or without a toll pass.

Information Maps users in India can see estimated toll pass prices

The new estimated toll pass prices feature on Google Maps is available on both Android and iOS. Maps users in India, Indonesia, Japan, and the US are the first to have access to the feature for over 2,000 roads.