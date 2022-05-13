Technology

AR glasses to Immersive Maps: Google's upcoming hardware and software

Written by Akash Pandey May 13, 2022, 04:05 am 3 min read

Google I/O 2022 saw several announcements, including the all-new Pixel 6a, Pixel Buds Pro and upcoming devices like the Pixel Watch. Alongside these revelations, Google also announced that it is working on several new hardware and software products, including AR glasses, a Pixel tablet, Immersive View in Maps, and various other AI advancements. Here, we dive into what's coming in the future from Google.

Google is finally taking its products in a serious manner. It is taking on competitors like Apple and Samsung by launching new devices across different segments, be it smartphones or wearables.

The tech giant is also working to build its own ecosystem, much like Apple. It is readying AR glasses as well as a Tensor-powered tablet that will debut in 2023.

Product #1 AR glasses by Google

Google has revealed a new prototype for the AR glasses and gave a demonstration through a video. The AR glasses look like standard glasses albeit slightly thicker to pack in a projector, battery, and other essential gadgetry. They will be able to project relevant information in the line of sight, allowing you to consume information and interact with people in a more engaging manner.

Augmented reality can break down communication barriers – and help us better understand each other by making language visible. Watch what happens when we bring technologies like transcription and translation to your line of sight. #GoogleIO ↓ pic.twitter.com/ZLhd4BWPGh — Google (@Google) May 11, 2022

Product #2 A new Pixel tablet

Google has also previewed its upcoming Pixel tablet with a wide-screen design and noticeable bezels, four pogo-pin connectors, a single rear camera, as well as a Type-C port on the bottom. It will launch in 2023 and will be powered by a Google Tensor chipset. It will likely boot Android 13L. The brand has also promised to introduce more than 20 Android tablet apps.

Big screen, big changes. We’re optimizing the Android experience for larger tablet screens. 20+ Google apps will get makeovers so they’re easier to use and easier on the eyes. Many of your other fave apps are getting updates too. #GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/qbfs0DLkZM — Google (@Google) May 11, 2022

Google has announced several updates to Maps including the new Immersive Wiew, upgraded eco-friendly routing, and Live View support in third-party applications. Immersive View will let you experience your neighborhood, landmarks, restaurants, or popular venues from any device you want. It will roll out for select cities this year. Live View will help you navigate by showing arrows and directions in AR mode.

Wondering about that nearby restaurant? Glide down to street level to take a peek inside and check the vibe.



This immersive view will work on just about any device. Rolling out in select cities later this year. #GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/4GPVpLjwSu — Google Maps (@googlemaps) May 11, 2022

Better productivity New AI features for various Google apps and services

Google Translate will get 24 new languages while Meet will feature studio lighting effects. Automated summarization is coming to Docs. The feature will automatically provide a concise and relevant summary for a document. It will later come to Meet, Chats and other apps. Search is getting Multisearch and Multisearch Near Me features along with Scene Exploration that uses computer vision to overlay relevant information.