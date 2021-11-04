Fix for Pixel 6 Pro's display flickering coming in December

Google had launched its Pixel 6 Pro smartphone globally last month with a flagship-grade 120Hz LTPO display. Over the past few days, multiple users have reported a weird display flickering issue when the device is turned off and the power button is clicked. The tech giant has now acknowledged the issue and will be releasing a fix through the December software update.

About the issue

Google says that it is not a hardware issue

The Pixel 6 Pro's display flickering issue is noticeable specifically when the device is switched off. Google claims that the problem is not with the handset's hardware and it can be resolved through a software fix. Meanwhile, users have been asked to not tap the power button while the device is turned off and only press it long enough to switch on the smartphone.

Design and display

The phone has a QHD+ LTPO AMOLED display

As far as its specifications are concerned, the Pixel 6 Pro features a punch-hole design with slim bezels, curved edges, an IP68-rated build quality, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset bears a 6.71-inch QHD+ (1440x3120 pixels) LTPO AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It is offered in Sorta Sunny, Cloudy White, and Stormy Black colors.

Information

It sports a 50MP main camera

The Google Pixel 6 Pro is equipped with a horizontally-aligned triple rear camera module comprising a 50MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, a 48MP (f/3.5) telephoto lens with 4x optical zoom support, and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide snapper. Up front, there is an 11.1MP (f/2.2) selfie camera.

Internals

It draws power from a Google Tensor processor

The Google Pixel 6 Pro is powered by a custom Tensor chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It runs on Android 12 OS and packs a 5,003mAh battery with 30W wired and 23W wireless fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.