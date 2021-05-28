Google Pixel 6 series tipped to use 'bigger Samsung sensor'
Google is gearing up to launch its Pixel 6 series of smartphones later this year. In the latest development, tipster Tron has claimed that the handsets will have a 'bigger Samsung sensor' as well as a custom ISP (Image Signal Processor) and NPU (Neural Processing Unit). The phones will also get gimbal-like 'steady cam mode' and 'big improvements' in video recording.
The phones will have an AMOLED display
The Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro will bear a punch-hole cut-out with a noticeable bottom bezel and an under-display fingerprint scanner. The former is expected to bear a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) flat AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, whereas the Pro model will offer a 6.67-inch curved AMOLED display with a QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.
A 12MP selfie camera is expected
The Google Pixel 6 is likely to be equipped with a dual rear camera setup comprising a 16MP primary lens and a 16MP ultra-wide sensor. The Pixel 6 Pro is rumored to offer triple rear cameras, including a 50MP main sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide shooter, and an 8MP periscope telephoto lens. Up front, the duo may sport a 12MP selfie snapper.
Gimbal-like steady camera mode will help shoot cinematic videos
The Gimbal-like steady camera mode is likely to use the sensor's OIS and some software tricks to record cinematic videos with no hand-shake or motion blur. Additionally, Google's custom IPS and NPU are touted to offer notable picture and video quality improvements.
They will run on Android 12
The Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro will be powered by a custom 5nm Whitechapel processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, they will boot Android 12, and are likely to house a 4,500mAh and 5,000mAh battery, respectively. The devices should also offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, 5G, and a Type-C port.
Google Pixel 6 series: Pricing and availability
At present, there is no information regarding the official pricing and availability of the Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro smartphones. However, considering the leaked specifications, the series is likely to start at around Rs. 60,000 in India.