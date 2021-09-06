Google Clock alarms refuse to ring, send app's rating plummeting

Google Clock app’s alarms refuse to ring, leaves users infuriated

The reviews for the Google Clock app on Play Store are witnessing a downward trend. This is due to several users reporting erratic behavior of the alarms set using the app. The alarms just don't ring! The issue doesn't appear to be isolated to Google Pixel device users since other Android users on OnePlus and OPPO devices are also reporting the issue. Here's more.

Details

Pixel, OPPO, OnePlus users claim alarms are 'hit-or-miss'

The Google Clock app comes installed by default on Pixel phones and is free to download for most other compatible Android smartphones from other manufacturers. According to a recent report by Android Authority, OPPO, and OnePlus device users reliant on the Google Clock app have also been facing issues with alarms not ringing at the designated time.

Issues

For some users, device vibrates briefly, then turns off

Some users facing the issue noted that the alarm just didn't ring and the device didn't vibrate. Some other users noted that the phone vibrated for a brief moment before reportedly turning off. The issue may seem trivial at first, but one must consider that alarms have one job, which is to ring and alert users at the correct time.

Suggested fixes

Some point to Spotify integration as a possible culprit

It is unclear how many devices are impacted by the problem. Android Police reported that some users suggested ensuring the phone wasn't in Do Not Disturb mode at night while others suggested canceling Google Clock's Spotify integration that allows you to wake up to radio, podcasts, and songs. Both these fixes didn't seem to work for everyone.

Fixing

Google has acknowledged issue, fix is in the works

The issue is widespread enough that the Google Clock app's rating has taken a downturn on Play Store since the algorithm prioritizes newer reviews when calculating an app's rating. Google has acknowledged the widespread issue and passed the matter over to its product and engineering teams. The company said it "will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available."