Realme X7 and X7 Pro available with Rs. 3,000 off

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Sep 06, 2021, 12:52 pm

Realme X7 and X7 Pro available with discounts on Flipkart

As part of its Smartphone Carnival sale, which ends September 8, Flipkart is offering a discount of up to Rs. 3,000 on the Realme X7 and X7 Pro models. The vanilla X7 carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 19,999 and is available in Space Silver and Nebula colors, whereas the X7 Pro costs Rs. 26,999 and is available in Fantasy and Mystic Black shades.

Design and display

The phones have a Super AMOLED panel

The Realme X7 and X7 Pro feature a punch-hole design with a noticeable bottom bezel and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, they have up to four cameras. The X7 and X7 Pro smartphones bear a 6.4-inch and 6.55-inch Super AMOLED screen, respectively, with a Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The latter also offers a 120Hz refresh rate.

Cameras

They are equipped with a 64MP main camera

The Realme X7 sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. The X7 Pro also has a similar camera arrangement but with an additional 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, they have a 16MP (f/2.5) and 32MP (f/2.5) front-facing camera, respectively.

Internals

They boot Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11

The Realme X7 and X7 Pro are powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 800U and MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset, respectively, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The former packs a 4,310mAh battery with 50W fast-charging support, while the latter houses a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. They run on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0.

Information

Realme X7 and X7 Pro: Pricing and availability

At present, the Realme X7 is available at Rs. 19,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant. Surprisingly, the 6GB/128GB variant is also listed at the same price. The X7 Pro is retailing at Rs. 26,999 for the 8GB/128GB model.