OnePlus Buds Pro arrives in India at Rs. 10,000

Aug 24, 2021

OnePlus Buds Pro is available in two color variants

OnePlus had announced the Buds Pro in July this year as the company's first earbuds with 'Smart Adaptive Noise Cancellation' technology. Now, after a month, the company has revealed the pricing details of the TWS earphones in India. The Buds Pro carries a price-tag of Rs. 9,990 and will go on sale starting August 26 via Amazon and OnePlus's official website. Here's our roundup.

Design

The Buds Pro provides IP55-rated water resistance

The OnePlus Buds Pro sports an in-ear design with glossy stems and a matte-finished top section. It is offered in Matte Black and Glossy White variants. The earbuds provide IP55-rated dust and water resistance, while the carry-cum-charging case has an IPX4-rated build quality. The stems have pressure-sensitive controls that enable users to change between ANC and transparency modes as well as control music playback.

Features

It packs an 11mm dynamic driver with Dolby Atmos support

The Buds Pro has three microphones in each bud. It provides a Smart Adaptive Noise Cancellation feature which blocks out unwanted surround sound in Ambient and Extreme modes at up to 40dB. Each bud is equipped with an 11mm dynamic driver with Dolby Atmos support. It also offers Zen Mode, Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, and OnePlus Audio ID with up to 10 pre-saved sound signatures.

Battery life

It offers up to 38 hours of battery life

The OnePlus Buds Pro packs a 40mAh battery, while the carry-cum-charging case houses a 520mAh battery. The earbuds last up to 28 hours with ANC turned on and up to 38 hours with ANC turned off. The case also supports Qi wireless charging as well as Warp Charge which provides 10 hours of playback with a 10-minute charge.

Information

OnePlus Buds Pro: Pricing and availability

The OnePlus Buds Pro is priced at Rs. 9,990 in India. It will go on sale starting August 26 via Amazon India, OnePlus's official website, OnePlus Experience Stores as well as other partner retailers.