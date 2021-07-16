OnePlus Buds Pro confirmed to offer 'adaptive noise cancellation' technology

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Jul 16, 2021, 01:22 pm

OnePlus Buds Pro's design and features revealed

OnePlus is gearing up to launch its latest TWS earphones, the OnePlus Buds Pro, on July 22 alongside the Nord 2 smartphone. In the latest development, the company has revealed some of the key features of the earbuds. The Buds Pro will offer a refreshed design, an 'adaptive noise cancellation' technology, and a battery life of up to 38 hours. Here are more details.

Design

It will feature an AirPods Pro-like design

This is how Apple AirPods Pro look like

The OnePlus Buds Pro will sport an in-ear design similar to the Apple AirPods Pro. The top section of the earbuds will be matte-finished to offer a better fit, while the stem part will have a glossy look. The Buds Pro will be offered with small, medium, as well as large silicone tips, and is also expected to provide some dust and water resistance.

Information

It will provide up to 38 hours of battery life

The OnePlus Buds Pro will provide up to 28 hours of playtime with ANC turned on and up to 38 hours with ANC turned off. The charging-cum-carry case will provide up to 10 hours of battery life with a 10-minute top-up.

Features

Buds Pro will have three microphones

OnePlus, in an interview with CNET, has confirmed that the Buds Pro will support "adaptive noise cancellation" technology, which is an upgrade from the original OnePlus Buds that only offer "environmental noise cancellation." The Buds Pro will pack three microphones that will examine the exterior noises and then intelligently produce counter noise-canceling frequencies in the range of 15-40db.

Information

OnePlus Buds Pro: Pricing and rivals

The OnePlus Buds Pro is expected to be priced under $150 (roughly Rs. 11,000). With the new design, improved battery life, and dynamic ANC, it will take on rivals like the Samsung Galaxy Buds2, Beats Studio Buds and Nothing ear (1).