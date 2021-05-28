Prior to launch, OnePlus Nord CE 5G's key specifications leaked

May 28, 2021

OnePlus Nord CE 5G will come with a Snapdragon 750G chipset

OnePlus is all set to launch its latest 5G smartphone, the Nord CE 5G in India on June 10. In the latest development, Android Central has revealed some of the key specifications of the handset. As per the report, the Nord CE 5G will come with a Snapdragon 750G chipset, an AMOLED display, and triple rear cameras. Here are more details.

The phone will have a 90Hz Full-HD+ screen

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G is expected to feature a punch-hole design with a narrow bottom bezel. On the rear, there will be a triple camera setup. The handset will bear a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate - similar to the OnePlus Nord model. It might also offer an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.

It will sport a 64MP main camera

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G will be equipped with a triple rear camera module comprising a 64MP main sensor and two auxiliary lenses, details of which are still under the wraps. For selfies and video calling, there will be a 16MP front-facing snapper.

It will boot Android 11

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G will be fueled by a Snapdragon 750G processor, combined with at least 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 and is likely to pack a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G: Pricing and availability

OnePlus will announce the official pricing details of the Nord CE 5G at the June 10 launch event. However, it is expected to cost around Rs. 20,000 in India, which is lower than the original OnePlus Nord model. The handset will be available via Amazon.