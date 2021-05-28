OnePlus Nord CE 5G's India launch set for June 10

OnePlus Nord CE 5G will be cheaper than the original Nord

OnePlus is all set to launch the Nord CE 5G smartphone in India on June 10, alongside the OnePlus TV U1S. The 'CE' in Nord CE 5G stands for "Core Edition." The launch event's landing page has revealed that the handset will be available for pre-orders from June 11 for Red Cable Club members and will go on open sale starting June 16.

Quote

It will be priced lower than the original Nord model

"We distilled the original Nord down to its core elements, and added a couple of extra features to bring you a phone that's a little more than you'd expect, at an even more affordable price," said OnePlus CEO Pete Lau.

Design and display

The phone may offer a 90Hz LCD display

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G is likely to feature a punch-hole cut-out with a noticeable bottom bezel. On the rear, there might be a quad camera setup and a physical fingerprint reader. The handset may come with a 6.51-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 90Hz refresh rate.

Information

A 16MP selfie camera is on the cards

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G will reportedly sport a quad rear camera unit comprising a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP depth shooter, and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies, a 16MP front-facing snapper is expected.

Internals

It might be powered by a Snapdragon 690 chipset

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G is likely to draw power from a Snapdragon 690 processor, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It should run on Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

OnePlus Nord CE 5G: Pricing and availability

According to Lau's statement, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G will be cheaper than the Nord model, meaning it could be priced at around Rs. 20,000. However, the official pricing details will be announced at the June 10 launch event.