OPPO Reno6 series to be launched on May 27

OPPO is all set to launch its Reno6 series of smartphones on May 27, the company has confirmed via a Weibo post. The line-up is expected to include three models: Reno6, Reno6 Pro, and Reno6 Pro+. As for the key highlights, the handsets will come with a 5G-enabled chipset, 65W fast-charging support, an AMOLED display, and quad rear cameras. Here's our roundup.

The trio will flaunt a 90Hz AMOLED screen

The OPPO Reno6, Reno6 Pro, and Pro+ will likely feature a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, they will pack a quad camera module. The vanilla model might offer a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen while the Pro variants will sport a 6.55-inch AMOLED display. The trio will have a Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate.

There will be a 32MP front camera

OPPO Reno6 and Reno6 Pro are likely to sport a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP/2MP macro snapper, and a 2MP depth sensor. The Reno6 Pro+ is tipped to pack a 50MP main sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide lens, a 13MP telephoto unit, and a 2MP sensor. On the front, the handsets will offer a 32MP selfie shooter.

Under the hood, the phones will support Android 11

The OPPO Reno6, Reno6 Pro, and Pro+ will draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 900, Dimensity 1200, and Snapdragon 870 chipsets, respectively, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The Reno6 will pack a 4,300mAh battery while the Pro models will house a 4,500mAh battery. The handsets will boot Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1 and support 65W fast-charging.

OPPO Reno6 series: Pricing and availability

OPPO will announce the pricing and availability details of the Reno6 handsets at the time of launch on May 27. However, considering the expected specifications, the OPPO Reno6 line-up is tipped to start at CNY 2,500 (roughly Rs. 28,400).