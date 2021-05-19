HONOR 50 could debut the upcoming 6nm Snapdragon 778 chipset

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on May 19, 2021, 12:20 am

HONOR 50 might draw power from Qualcomm's Snapdragon 778 chipset

HONOR is likely to launch its 50-series of smartphones in China soon. In the latest development, a report has claimed that the vanilla HONOR 50 will be fueled by the upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 processor. The chipset, claimed to be built on a 6nm process, will offer a Kryo 670 CPU, an Adreno 642L GPU, a Spectra 570L ISP, Wi-Fi 6E, and 5G support.

Design and display

The phone will offer up to 120Hz screen refresh rate

The HONOR 50 will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, there will be a triple camera module. The latest rumors suggest it will bear a 6.79-inch AMOLED screen with a 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. In contrast, previous reports had suggested a 90Hz, 6.53-inch Full-HD+ OLED panel.

Information

It will sport a 50MP main camera

The HONOR 50 will offer a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP main sensor - similar to the top-end HONOR 50 Pro+ variant. However, details regarding the other lenses are unclear as of now. On the front, there will be a single selfie snapper.

Internals

It will support 66W fast-charging

The HONOR 50 is likely to draw power from a Snapdragon 778 chipset, combined with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11 and may pack a 4,200mAh battery with 66W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

HONOR 50: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the HONOR 50 smartphone will be announced at the time of the launch. However, considering the leaked specifications, it should cost around Rs. 30,000.