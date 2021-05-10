HONOR 50's leaked render reveals triple rear camera system

Written by Harshita Malik Mail Last updated on May 10, 2021, 07:16 pm

Chinese tech giant HONOR is expected to launch the HONOR 50 smartphone in June this year. In the latest development, an image of the handset has been leaked on Weibo, revealing its rear design. As per the picture, the HONOR 50 will come with a vertically-stacked dual-ring camera unit with three lenses. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

It will sport a 90Hz OLED screen

The HONOR 50 is likely to feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will pack a triple camera module. The handset will reportedly bear a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) OLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a pixel density of 411ppi.

Information

It will offer a periscope lens

The HONOR 50 will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup, comprising a primary sensor, a periscope lens, and a macro or portrait shooter. Up front, a single selfie snapper is expected.

Internals

Under the hood, the phone may pack a 4,200mAh battery

The HONOR 50 will draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. At the heart, it will run on Android 11 and may pack a 4,200mAh battery with fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

HONOR 50: Pricing

At present, the pricing details of the HONOR 50 are not known. However, considering the leaked specifications and features, it is likely to be priced at around Rs. 30,000.