HONOR 50 series to offer up to 100W fast-charging support

Last updated on May 14, 2021, 02:17 pm

HONOR is gearing up to launch its flagship 50-series of smartphones soon. The line-up is said to include the HONOR 50, 50 Pro, and 50 Pro+ models. In the latest development, the Honor 50 and 50 Pro handsets have bagged China's 3C certification, revealing their charging details. As per the listing, they will offer 66W and 100W fast-charging support, respectively. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

They will offer a Full-HD+ OLED display

HONOR 50 is expected to sport a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, whereas the Pro model may feature a pill-shaped notch and an in-display fingerprint reader. The standard model is likely to offer a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ OLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate whereas the Pro variant may have a 6.57-inch Full-HD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Cameras

There will be three rear cameras

HONOR 50 and 50 Pro are likely to be equipped with a triple rear camera module, comprising a 50MP main camera, similar to the top-end HONOR 50 Pro+ model. However, details regarding the other lenses are unclear as of now. For selfies, the vanilla 50 will offer a single front snapper, while the Pro version may have a 32MP+8MP dual camera unit.

Internals

The Pro model will get a Snapdragon 888 processor

HONOR 50 and 50 Pro will draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 and Snapdragon 888 chipset, respectively, paired with at least 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. They will run on Android 11 and may pack a 4,200mAh/4,400mAh battery with up to 100W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the duo should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

HONOR 50 and 50 Pro: Pricing and availability

HONOR will announce the official pricing and availability details of the 50 and 50 Pro models at the time of the launch. However, considering the expected specifications, the line-up is likely to start at around Rs. 30,000.