ASUS ZenFone 8, 8 Flip appear in renders; specifications leaked

Written by Harshita Malik Mail Last updated on May 06, 2021, 11:58 am

Ahead of their global debut on May 12, 91mobiles has shared the renders and specifications of the vanilla ZenFone 8 as well as the ZenFone 8 Flip models.

According to the images, the ZenFone 8 will come with a punch-hole design and a rectangular rear camera arrangement while the 8 Flip will have an all-screen look achieved by adopting a motorized rotating camera module.

Design and display

They ZenFone 8 Flip will offer a 90Hz AMOLED screen

The ASUS ZenFone 8 and 8 Flip will feature a punch-hole cut-out and a notch-less screen, respectively. They will sport an in-display fingerprint sensor and up to triple rear cameras.

The ZenFone 8 will bear a 5.92-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen while the more premium ZenFone 8 Flip will boast of a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Cameras

The duo will pack a 64MP primary camera

The ZenFone 8 will be equipped with a dual rear camera module comprising a 64MP primary sensor and a 12MP macro lens. The front camera details are unclear right now.

The ZenFone 8 Flip will offer a 64MP primary sensor, a 12MP macro lens, and an 8MP telephoto shooter. This rear camera system will 'flip' to the front to serve as the selfie camera.

Internals

The phones will be backed by a Snapdragon 888 processor

The ASUS ZenFone 8 and 8 Flip will draw power from a Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

The former will pack a 4,000mAh battery while the latter will house a 5,000mAh battery, both with 30W fast-charging support.

The duo should run on Android 11 and offer support for the latest connectivity options, including 5G network.

Information

ASUS ZenFone 8 and 8 Flip: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the ASUS ZenFone 8 series will be revealed at the time of launch on May 12. However, considering the leaked specifications and features, the line-up will start at around Rs. 40,000.