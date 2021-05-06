Samsung Galaxy S21 FE to go into production in July

Written by Harshita Malik Mail Last updated on May 06, 2021, 01:24 am

Samsung is expected to launch its Galaxy S21 FE smartphone in August this year. In the latest development, tech analyst Ross Young has revealed that the handset will go into production in July.

He has also claimed that the handset will be offered in Gray, Light Green, Light Violet, and White color options.

Here's our roundup.

Design and display

It will sport a Full-HD+ AMOLED display

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will feature a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will pack a triple camera unit.

It will bear a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The handset is tipped to be offered in Gray, Light Green, Light Violet, and White colorways.

Information

The phone will boast of a 64MP telephoto lens

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is expected to sport a triple rear camera setup, including a 12MP primary sensor, a 64MP telephoto shooter, and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. For selfies and video calls, there will be a 32MP front-facing snapper.

Internals

It will be equipped with a 4,500mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is expected to draw power from a Snapdragon 888 chipset, combined with at least 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Under the hood, it will boot Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with fast-charging support.

For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Galaxy S21 FE will be announced at the time of launch, which is expected to happen in August this year. However, considering the specifications, it should cost around Rs. 50,000.