'Twitter Blue' subscription confirmed for $2.99/month through App Store listing

Twitter’s iOS listing confirms $2.99 Twitter Blue subscription

We had reported clues that Twitter plans to adopt a freemium model by paywalling some features behind the $2.99-a-month Twitter Blue subscription. But even as Twitter continues to remain tight-lipped about the feature, it has tacitly confirmed it through an App Store listing. The additional information section of the iOS app listing specifies the $2.99 Twitter Blue subscription as an in-app purchase.

Not surprisingly, the update was spotted by prolific app researcher Jane Manchun Wong, who had also uncovered details on the same subscription service in the past. Wong had dug out images in the app code hinting at a new ability to bookmark tweets and curate them in a feature dubbed as Collections. However, free third-party apps can also achieve the same feat.

It's noteworthy that Wong's claim that the subscription service will cost $2.99 was accurate down to the last cent. The app researcher's other speculation cites Twitter's acquisition of Scroll could also be integrated into the Twitter Blue subscription. This is interesting because Scroll is an ad-free article reader, which hints at Blue offering an add-free experience for a monthly fee.

Wong stated that she was able to sign up for Twitter Blue through the updated App Store listing. However, it doesn't seem like the subscription service has been enabled within the iOS app. This could either be a placeholder or a mistake, but the fact that it hasn't been taken down as of this writing means the subscription plan is close to going live.

However, even as Engadget reports that Twitter has declined to comment on this development, it just reaffirms the microblogging platform's renewed push to monetize the platform. This not only includes making money off users through the freemium Twitter Blue model, but also allowing users to monetize their accounts using the Super Follow feature, which is an interesting mix between Patreon and Substack.

Twitter definitely seems to be reacting to Apple's strategy of disrupting the ad revenue model for its Big Tech competitors with its App Transparency Tracking initiative. That explains why it is diversifying away from the advertisements and investing in subscription-based models such as Twitter Blue. However, this direction is at odds with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's oft-stated vision to keep the platform open.