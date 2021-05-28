Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite launched at around Rs. 15,000

As an addition to its portfolio of tablets, Samsung has launched the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite with a starting price-tag of €169 (roughly Rs. 15,000). It is available in Wi-Fi-only as well as LTE versions. The tablet comes with an 8.7-inch display, two cameras, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos audio, and a 5,100mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

It offers an HD+ TFT display

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite features a conventional rectangular screen with thick bezels on the top and bottom. On the rear, it has a single camera. The tablet bears an 8.7-inch HD+ (1340x800 pixels) TFT screen, and is offered in Gray and Silver color options. Dimensions-wise, it measures 212.5x124.7x8mm, and weighs 366 grams (Wi-Fi) and 371 grams (LTE).

The handset has an 8MP rear camera

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is equipped with a single 8MP camera on the back. For selfies and video calls, it packs a 2MP front-facing shooter. The rear camera supports 1080p video recording at 30fps.

Under the hood, it boots Android 11

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite draws power from a MediaTek Helio P22T processor, combined with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of expandable storage. It runs on Android 11-based One UI and packs a 5,100mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite: Pricing and availability

The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is priced at €169 (roughly Rs. 14,900) for the 3GB/32GB model of the Wi-Fi-only version and €199 (around Rs. 17,500) for the 3GB/32GB variant of the LTE version. It will go on sale from June.