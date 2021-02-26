Twitter announced significant new features dealing with user monetization and community-focused content. The company will allow users to charge their followers for content, in what seems to be a mix between Patreon and Substack, while also providing a Twitter alternative to Facebook's Groups feature. The company detailed these features as a part of its presentation for analysts and investors without specifying any timelines.

Patreon-esque feature allows users to paywall media and subscriber perks

Twitter showcased a mock-up of the Super Follow feature to investors, with the illustration depicting a user charging $4.99 per month for subscriber-only perks such as exclusive content, subscriber-only newsletters, community access, deals and discounts, and supporter badges. The upcoming feature will allow users to put their tweets and media behind a paywall, including audio content from its Clubhouse facsimile Twitter Spaces.

Aiming for versatility Communities feature could emulate key features from Reddit and Discord

Twitter Communities was the second big feature announced, which is designed to compete with Facebook Groups. However, this could also be integrated with Super Follow by allowing paid subscribers to interact with one another, much like Discord's invite-restricted servers. Communities could potentially be used to create digital enclaves focusing on specific niches, which also emulates the concept of subreddits on Reddit.

Coordinating unrest Communities allow Twitter to do what Parler was accused of

The inherently political nature of Twitter should yield some interesting results with Communities. Both legal activists and illegal and terrorist entities have leveraged Facebook Groups as a potent means to coordinate their activities. Big Tech had accused Parler of serving as a staging medium for the Capitol riots, but it was later uncovered that Facebook Groups were used for the purpose.

Significant departure Super Follow breaks Twitter's commitment to keep the platform open