A week after Silicon Valley oligarchs collectively banded together to eliminate the fastest growing social media platform Parler, it is back online in limited capacity. Parler was kicked off Apple and Google's app stores, with Amazon simultaneously removing server hosting for the platform without prior notice in a serious breach of contract. The website went offline last week until it reappeared on Monday.

Still nonfunctional Website cites technical difficulties; CEO promises to bounce back

After being shut down by Silicon Valley tech firms, Parler had to seek help from a Russian firm DDoS-GUARD to restore the website. The company provides critical protection against Distributed Denial of Service attacks (DDoS). The Parler website shows a message relaying that it is facing technical difficulties, while also hosting CEO John Matze's promise that the platform will bounce back stronger.

Tech oligarchy Apple and Google continue ban on the Parler app

Parler users cannot access the social media platform at the moment and are unable to view any content as such. Even if Parler succeeds in securing web hosting, it still won't have access to Apple and Google's app stores. Not unless it toes to the line of big media censorship and abandons its ethos of cultivating a non-partisan, free speech-focused platform.

Blame game Evidence suggests Capitol Hill attackers may have coordinated on Facebook

Meanwhile, aWashington Post report has revealed new evidence suggesting that the Capitol Hill riots might have been planned on Facebook. It must be noted that Parler lacks Facebook's Groups feature that's generally used to coordinate political rallies. Although pundits are quick to cite Russian collusion, in reality, Parler was forced to seek help from a Russian firm after it had exhausted all Western options.

Nipped in the bud Big tech won't allow Parler to become the next Signal