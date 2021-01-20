Last updated on Jan 20, 2021, 10:46 am

OnePlus has started rolling out the OxygenOS 10.5.9 update for its Nord N10 5G smartphone in Europe and North America. According to the changelog, the firmware optimizes power consumption and improves network stability. It also brings the January 2021 Android security patch, making Nord N10 5G the first OnePlus smartphone to receive the latest security update. Here's our roundup.

Everything to know about the update

The firmware carries version number 10.5.9.BE89BA in Europe and 10.5.9.BE86AA in North America. It is being released in a phased manner via over-the-air method. To manually check for the update, you can go to Settings >System Updates.

Design and display Meanwhile, here's recalling the OnePlus Nord N10 5G

As far as its specifications are concerned, the OnePlus Nord N10 5G features a plastic body with a punch-hole cut-out and slim bezels. On the rear, it houses a quad camera setup and a physical fingerprint sensor. The smartphone bears a 6.49-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 90Hz refresh rate.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The OnePlus Nord N10 5G sports a quad rear camera arrangement, comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor. On the front, there is a 16MP (f/2.1) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood