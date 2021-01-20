-
OnePlus releases OxygenOS 10.5.9 update for the Nord N10 5G
OnePlus has started rolling out the OxygenOS 10.5.9 update for its Nord N10 5G smartphone in Europe and North America.
According to the changelog, the firmware optimizes power consumption and improves network stability. It also brings the January 2021 Android security patch, making Nord N10 5G the first OnePlus smartphone to receive the latest security update.
Everything to know about the update
The firmware carries version number 10.5.9.BE89BA in Europe and 10.5.9.BE86AA in North America. It is being released in a phased manner via over-the-air method. To manually check for the update, you can go to Settings >System Updates.
Design and display
Meanwhile, here's recalling the OnePlus Nord N10 5G
As far as its specifications are concerned, the OnePlus Nord N10 5G features a plastic body with a punch-hole cut-out and slim bezels. On the rear, it houses a quad camera setup and a physical fingerprint sensor.
The smartphone bears a 6.49-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 90Hz refresh rate.
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
The OnePlus Nord N10 5G sports a quad rear camera arrangement, comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor. On the front, there is a 16MP (f/2.1) selfie snapper.
Internals
Under the hood
The OnePlus Nord N10 5G draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 690 chipset, combined with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
At the heart, it runs on Android 10-based OxygenOS 10.5 and packs a 4,300mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.
In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.