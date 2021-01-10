Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3, expected to arrive later this year as a follow-up to the Galaxy Z Flip 5G, may feature a Galaxy S21-like camera design, according to a concept image posted in a Korean forum (via LetsGoDigital). The render suggests that the foldable phone may have a triple lens camera unit and a bigger secondary screen housed next to it.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3: At a glance

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3, as imagined in the concept image, looks like a mix of Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy S21, which will be announced on January 14. The handset is shown in a pastel purple finish with a copper-colored metal frame and camera island, a clamshell-like design, and a bigger secondary screen with curved edges.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

Previous reports have suggested that the Flip3 may be equipped with a triple lens rear camera. However, it remains to be seen if the handset will carry the same hardware as the Galaxy S21. The S21 will reportedly feature a 12MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 64MP (f/2.0) telephoto lens, and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide shooter.

Other specifications What else to expect from the Galaxy Z Flip3?

As per recent leaks, the Galaxy Z Flip3 will have a 6.9-inch main display with 'Ultra Thin Glass' protection and a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it is expected to draw power from a Snapdragon 855+ chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The handset is also tipped to pack a 3,900mAh battery.

Information Pricing and availability