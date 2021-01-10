Last updated on Jan 10, 2021, 11:16 am
Hi,
Logout
Written byMudit Dube
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3, expected to arrive later this year as a follow-up to the Galaxy Z Flip 5G, may feature a Galaxy S21-like camera design, according to a concept image posted in a Korean forum (via LetsGoDigital).
The render suggests that the foldable phone may have a triple lens camera unit and a bigger secondary screen housed next to it.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3, as imagined in the concept image, looks like a mix of Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy S21, which will be announced on January 14.
The handset is shown in a pastel purple finish with a copper-colored metal frame and camera island, a clamshell-like design, and a bigger secondary screen with curved edges.
Previous reports have suggested that the Flip3 may be equipped with a triple lens rear camera. However, it remains to be seen if the handset will carry the same hardware as the Galaxy S21.
The S21 will reportedly feature a 12MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 64MP (f/2.0) telephoto lens, and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide shooter.
As per recent leaks, the Galaxy Z Flip3 will have a 6.9-inch main display with 'Ultra Thin Glass' protection and a 120Hz refresh rate.
Under the hood, it is expected to draw power from a Snapdragon 855+ chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The handset is also tipped to pack a 3,900mAh battery.
A recent report has claimed that the Galaxy Z Flip3 will not be a full-fledged flagship, and that it will cost under $1,000 (approximately Rs. 73,000). However, the official pricing details will be revealed at the time of launch around May this year.
Love Science news?
Subscribe to stay updated.