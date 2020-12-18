Samsung is working to launch a new Galaxy A72 5G model sometime early next year. In the latest development, GalaxyClub has revealed the camera specifications of the upcoming handset. According to the report, the Galaxy A72 5G will feature a quad rear camera system, including a 64MP primary sensor. Moreover, the device will be offered in both 4G and 5G variants. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy A72 5G: At a glance

As per the leaks, the Samsung Galaxy A72 5G will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and a plastic body. On the rear, it will pack a quad camera module. The handset is expected to bear a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and an integrated fingerprint reader for secure biometric authentication.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

Samsung Galaxy A72 5G will sport a quad rear camera unit including a 64MP primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro camera, and a 5MP depth lens. For selfies, it is tipped to house a 32MP front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Galaxy A72 5G will draw power from an octa-core Exynos 1080 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The handset will run on Android 11-based One UI 3 and pack a 4,500mAh battery or bigger with 25W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?