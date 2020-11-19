Last updated on Nov 19, 2020, 02:01 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byShubham Gupta
Samsung is expected to launch its flagship Galaxy S21 series of smartphones in January 2021. In the latest development, the vanilla S21 model has been spotted on Geekbench, revealing some of its key specifications.
According to the listing, the handset will come with a Snapdragon 875 chipset, 8GB of RAM, and boot Android 11 out-of-the-box.
Here are more details.
The Galaxy S21 appeared on Geekbench with model number SM-G996U. The listing, which was uploaded on November 16, claims that the handset has received a single-core score of 1,120 and a multi-core score of 3,319.
As per the leaks, the Samsung Galaxy S21 will feature a metal-glass body with a punch-hole design and slim bezels. On the rear, it will pack a triple camera module.
The handset will have a 6.2-inch Full-HD+ OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and an integrated fingerprint scanner for secure biometric authentication.
The Samsung Galaxy S21 will offer a triple rear camera system comprising a 12MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 64MP telephoto camera. For selfies, it will house a 12MP front-facing camera.
The Samsung Galaxy S21 will draw power from an octa-core Snapdragon 875/Exynos 2100 processor, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.
The handset will boot Android 11-based One UI 3 and pack a 4,000mAh battery with fast-charging support.
On the connectivity front, it should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.
At present, there is no official information about the pricing and availability of the Galaxy S21. However, looking at the specifications and features of the handset, it is expected to be priced at around Rs. 60,000.
Love Science news?
Subscribe to stay updated.