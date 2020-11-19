Samsung is expected to launch its flagship Galaxy S21 series of smartphones in January 2021. In the latest development, the vanilla S21 model has been spotted on Geekbench, revealing some of its key specifications. According to the listing, the handset will come with a Snapdragon 875 chipset, 8GB of RAM, and boot Android 11 out-of-the-box. Here are more details.

Information What scores did Samsung Galaxy S21 receive?

The Galaxy S21 appeared on Geekbench with model number SM-G996U. The listing, which was uploaded on November 16, claims that the handset has received a single-core score of 1,120 and a multi-core score of 3,319.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy S21: At a glance

As per the leaks, the Samsung Galaxy S21 will feature a metal-glass body with a punch-hole design and slim bezels. On the rear, it will pack a triple camera module. The handset will have a 6.2-inch Full-HD+ OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and an integrated fingerprint scanner for secure biometric authentication.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Samsung Galaxy S21 will offer a triple rear camera system comprising a 12MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 64MP telephoto camera. For selfies, it will house a 12MP front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Samsung Galaxy S21 will draw power from an octa-core Snapdragon 875/Exynos 2100 processor, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The handset will boot Android 11-based One UI 3 and pack a 4,000mAh battery with fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, it should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information How much will it cost?