Samsung has started rolling out the One UI 2.5 update for the Galaxy A70 model. As per SamMobile, the firmware brings features like SOS location sharing for Messages, Bitmoji support for Always-On Display, an improved camera experience, and an updated Samsung Keyboard. It also bumps the Android security patch on the device to November 2020. Here's our roundup.

Details about the update

The new firmware carries build number A705FNXXU5CTK4 and is being rolled out in Europe via over-the-air method. It has a download size of 1.4GB. You can manually check for the update by going to Settings >Software update.

Design and display Recalling the Samsung Galaxy A70

As far as its specifications are concerned, Samsung Galaxy A70 features a plastic body with a waterdrop notch, a noticeable bottom bezel, and an optical in-screen fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it houses a triple camera unit. The handset bears a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Samsung Galaxy A70 has a triple rear camera module, comprising a 32MP (f/1.7) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5MP (f/2.2) depth camera. On the front, there is a 32MP (f/2.0) selfie shooter.

Internals Under the hood