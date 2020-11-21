Last updated on Nov 21, 2020, 12:57 am
Hi,
Logout
Written byHarshita Malik
Samsung has started rolling out the One UI 2.5 update for the Galaxy A70 model.
As per SamMobile, the firmware brings features like SOS location sharing for Messages, Bitmoji support for Always-On Display, an improved camera experience, and an updated Samsung Keyboard. It also bumps the Android security patch on the device to November 2020.
Here's our roundup.
The new firmware carries build number A705FNXXU5CTK4 and is being rolled out in Europe via over-the-air method. It has a download size of 1.4GB. You can manually check for the update by going to Settings >Software update.
As far as its specifications are concerned, Samsung Galaxy A70 features a plastic body with a waterdrop notch, a noticeable bottom bezel, and an optical in-screen fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it houses a triple camera unit.
The handset bears a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9.
The Samsung Galaxy A70 has a triple rear camera module, comprising a 32MP (f/1.7) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5MP (f/2.2) depth camera. On the front, there is a 32MP (f/2.0) selfie shooter.
The Galaxy A70 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 675 chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage.
The device runs on Android Pie-based One UI and packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 25W fast-charging.
On the connectivity front, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
Love Science news?
Subscribe to stay updated.