Last updated on Nov 20, 2020, 07:22 pm
Written byShubham Gupta
LG is expected to launch a budget-friendly LG Stylo 7 model in early-2021. In the latest development, 91mobiles has shared the CAD-based renders of the handset, revealing its design and features.
According to the images, the Stylo 7 will have a punch-hole design, a quad rear camera system, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and a built-in stylus.
As per the leaks, the LG Stylo 7 will feature a punch-hole design and a thick bezel at the bottom. On the rear, it will pack a quad camera unit.
The device is expected to sport a 6.8-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It will also have a built-in stylus.
The LG Stylo 7 will reportedly have a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP depth camera, a 2MP macro lens. On the front, it will house a 13MP selfie camera.
The LG Stylo 7 is expected to draw power from an unknown octa-core 2.3GHz chipset, combined with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.
The handset will run on Android 10-based LG UX and pack a 4,000mAh battery with fast-charging support.
In terms of connectivity, it should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
At present, there is no official word on the pricing and availability details of the LG Stylo 7. However, looking at the specifications and features of the smartphone, it is likely to be priced at around Rs. 30,000.
