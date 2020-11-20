LG is expected to launch a budget-friendly LG Stylo 7 model in early-2021. In the latest development, 91mobiles has shared the CAD-based renders of the handset, revealing its design and features. According to the images, the Stylo 7 will have a punch-hole design, a quad rear camera system, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and a built-in stylus. Here's our roundup.

Design and display LG Stylo 7: At a glance

As per the leaks, the LG Stylo 7 will feature a punch-hole design and a thick bezel at the bottom. On the rear, it will pack a quad camera unit. The device is expected to sport a 6.8-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It will also have a built-in stylus.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The LG Stylo 7 will reportedly have a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP depth camera, a 2MP macro lens. On the front, it will house a 13MP selfie camera.

Internals Under the hood

The LG Stylo 7 is expected to draw power from an unknown octa-core 2.3GHz chipset, combined with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The handset will run on Android 10-based LG UX and pack a 4,000mAh battery with fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, it should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information How much will it cost?