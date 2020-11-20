POCO is all set to launch the budget-friendly M3 smartphone on November 24. In the latest development, 91mobiles has shared renders of the phone, revealing its key design features. As per the images, the POCO M3 will feature a waterdrop notch design, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and a large, full-width camera island bearing the company's name. Here are more details.

Design and display POCO M3: At a glance

According to the renders, the POCO M3 will have a waterdrop notch design, a prominent bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will have a dual-tone finish and a massive camera bump. The handset will bear a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LCD screen with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It will be available in black, yellow, and blue colors.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The POCO M3 will offer a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 48MP primary sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth camera. For selfies and video calls, it will pack an 8MP front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The POCO M3 is expected to draw power from an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset, combined with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The device will run on Android 10-based MIUI for POCO and pack a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it should offer support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information How much will it cost?