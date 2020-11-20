Luxury smartphone maker Caviar, known for its GoT edition Galaxy Fold and Tesla Cybertruck-inspired iPhone 11 Pro, has launched a new customized iPhone 12 Pro model. Dubbed as iPhone 12 Pro Sands of Time, the limited-run model features portraits of Joe Biden and Donald Trump in an hourglass design, "showing how the era of Trump gave way to the era of Democrats and Biden."

Design The handset gets a titanium body with real gold elements

The case of the phone, finished in titanium, features an image of the American flag with 50 stars and seven stripes. The central portion has bas-relief portraits of Biden and Trump arranged in an hourglass design with genuine 750 gold sand grains. The custom handset is limited to just 46 pieces, representing the total number of presidents in American history.

Design and display iPhone 12 Pro Sands of Time: At a glance

In terms of specifications, the iPhone 12 Pro Sands of Time is same as the standard iPhone 12 Pro. It features a 6.1-inch Full-HD+ (1170x2532 pixels) OLED screen and a wide notch that houses the Face ID gadgetry. The front and rear camera setup is also unchanged; it has three 12MP lenses and a LiDAR sensor on the back, and a 12MP selfie shooter.

Internals Under the hood

The iPhone 12 Pro Sands of Time is powered by a hexa-core A14 Bionic chipset, combined with up to 512GB of storage. The handset runs on iOS 14 and packs a 2,815mAh battery with 20W wired as well as 15W MagSafe wireless charging. For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Lightning port.

Pricing How much does it cost?