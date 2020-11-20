ZTE has introduced a 4G model of the ZTE Axon 20 5G - the world's first smartphone with under-display selfie camera.

The new handset comes with a Unisoc Tiger T618 chipset while retaining the design, camera, and other specifications of the Axon 20 5G variant.

However, the company is yet to announce the pricing and availability details of the Axon 20 4G.