Last updated on Nov 20, 2020, 02:22 pm
Written byShubham Gupta
ZTE has introduced a 4G model of the ZTE Axon 20 5G - the world's first smartphone with under-display selfie camera.
The new handset comes with a Unisoc Tiger T618 chipset while retaining the design, camera, and other specifications of the Axon 20 5G variant.
However, the company is yet to announce the pricing and availability details of the Axon 20 4G.
The ZTE Axon 20 4G has a metal-glass body with a notch-less, hole-less design that has been achieved by embedding the selfie camera in the display. On the rear, it packs a quad camera setup.
The handset features a 6.92-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20.5:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and an integrated fingerprint sensor.
The ZTE Axon 20 4G has a quad rear camera setup including a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, it has a 32MP (f/2.0) camera.
The ZTE Axon 20 4G is powered by an octa-core Unisoc Tiger T618 chipset, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10-based MiFavor 10.5 and packs a 4,220mAh battery.
On the connectivity front, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.
As of now, there is no official information regarding the pricing and availability details of the ZTE Axon 20 4G. For reference, the ZTE Axon 20 5G starts at CNY 2,198 (roughly Rs. 23,500) for the 6GB/128GB variant.
