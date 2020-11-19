Last updated on Nov 19, 2020, 07:55 pm
Written byShubham Gupta
ZTE is working to launch the Extreme Edition of the ZTE Axon 20 5G model. In the latest development, the company has teased the upcoming handset, revealing some of its design details.
According to the teaser, the Axon 20 5G Extreme Edition will have an Orange finish on the back along with big 'Axon' lettering below the camera module.
Like the standard ZTE Axon 20 5G, the upcoming Extreme Edition is likely to feature an edge-to-edge notch-less screen with the selfie camera embedded in the display. On the rear, it will pack a quad-camera setup.
The handset will bear a 6.92-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20.5:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and an integrated fingerprint sensor.
The ZTE Axon 20 5G Extreme Edition will have a quad rear camera setup including a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies, it will offer a 32MP (f/2.0) camera.
The chipset and other hardware details of the ZTE Axon 20 5G Extreme Edition are unknown as of now.
For reference, the standard model is powered by a Snapdragon 765G chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of expandable storage.
Under the hood, it runs on Android 10 and packs a 4,220mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.
The pricing and availability details of the Extreme Edition will be revealed at the time of launch, which is expected to happen in the coming days. For reference, the regular ZTE Axon 20 5G starts at CNY 2,198 (roughly Rs. 23,500) for the 6GB/128GB variant.
