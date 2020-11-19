ZTE is working to launch the Extreme Edition of the ZTE Axon 20 5G model. In the latest development, the company has teased the upcoming handset, revealing some of its design details. According to the teaser, the Axon 20 5G Extreme Edition will have an Orange finish on the back along with big 'Axon' lettering below the camera module.

Design and display ZTE Axon 20 5G Extreme Edition: At a glance

Like the standard ZTE Axon 20 5G, the upcoming Extreme Edition is likely to feature an edge-to-edge notch-less screen with the selfie camera embedded in the display. On the rear, it will pack a quad-camera setup. The handset will bear a 6.92-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20.5:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and an integrated fingerprint sensor.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The ZTE Axon 20 5G Extreme Edition will have a quad rear camera setup including a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies, it will offer a 32MP (f/2.0) camera.

Internals Under the hood

The chipset and other hardware details of the ZTE Axon 20 5G Extreme Edition are unknown as of now. For reference, the standard model is powered by a Snapdragon 765G chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 10 and packs a 4,220mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.

Information How much will it cost?