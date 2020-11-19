Xiaomi is expected to launch its flagship Mi 11 series of smartphones sometime in early-2021. In the latest development, XDA-Developers' Editor-in-Chief Mishaal Rahman has shared the key specifications of the vanilla Mi 11 model. According to the tip-off, the handset will feature a Snapdragon 875 chipset, a 108MP triple rear camera system, and a curved screen. Here are more details.

Twitter Post Mi 11 will also get some new display enhancement features

This isn't really surprising info so I never bothered posting it before, but..



Mi 11 is likely "venus" w/ model name "K2." Of course, it has the Snapdragon 875, as well as a curved screen, 3 cameras (main 108MP), up to 30X zoom, ultra-wide that doubles for macros (H/T @DeicPro) — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) November 18, 2020

Design and display Mi 11: At a glance

As per the leaks, the Mi 11 will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and curved screen edges. On the rear, it will pack a triple camera module. The handset is expected to bear a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ or QHD+ AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and an integrated fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Mi 11 will offer a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 108MP primary sensor, an ultra-wide shooter, and a telephoto lens with up to 30x hybrid zoom support. On the front, it is likely to house a 32MP selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Mi 11 will draw power from an octa-core Snapdragon 875 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The handset is expected to run on Android 11-based MIUI 12 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with fast-charging support. For connectivity, it should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information How much will it cost?