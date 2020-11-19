Last updated on Nov 19, 2020, 04:27 pm
Written byShubham Gupta
Xiaomi is expected to launch its flagship Mi 11 series of smartphones sometime in early-2021. In the latest development, XDA-Developers' Editor-in-Chief Mishaal Rahman has shared the key specifications of the vanilla Mi 11 model.
According to the tip-off, the handset will feature a Snapdragon 875 chipset, a 108MP triple rear camera system, and a curved screen.
Here are more details.
This isn't really surprising info so I never bothered posting it before, but..— Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) November 18, 2020
Mi 11 is likely "venus" w/ model name "K2." Of course, it has the Snapdragon 875, as well as a curved screen, 3 cameras (main 108MP), up to 30X zoom, ultra-wide that doubles for macros (H/T @DeicPro)
As per the leaks, the Mi 11 will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and curved screen edges. On the rear, it will pack a triple camera module.
The handset is expected to bear a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ or QHD+ AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and an integrated fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.
The Mi 11 will offer a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 108MP primary sensor, an ultra-wide shooter, and a telephoto lens with up to 30x hybrid zoom support. On the front, it is likely to house a 32MP selfie snapper.
The Mi 11 will draw power from an octa-core Snapdragon 875 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
The handset is expected to run on Android 11-based MIUI 12 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with fast-charging support.
For connectivity, it should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.
As of now, there is no official word on the pricing and availability details of the Mi 11. However, looking at the specifications and features of the smartphone, it is likely to be priced at around Rs. 55,000.
