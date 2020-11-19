Last updated on Nov 19, 2020, 03:38 pm
Hi,
Written byHarshita Malik
OnePlus's recently-announced budget-friendly Nord N100 has a 90Hz screen even though it was advertised with a standard 60Hz refresh rate at the time of launch, according to Android Authority.
A company spokesperson has now confirmed that "the N100 is equipped with a 90Hz display" but doesn't always deliver that smooth experience since "actual refresh rate depends on settings, applications used, and processing limitations."
The OnePlus Nord N100 features a plastic body with a punch-hole design and a prominent bezel at the bottom. On the rear, it houses a triple camera setup and a physical fingerprint scanner.
The phone bears a 90Hz 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, and is available in a single Midnight Frost color option.
The OnePlus Nord N100 has a triple rear camera module, including a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera. On the front, it has an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie shooter.
The OnePlus Nord N100 is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor, combined with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.
Under the hood, it runs on Android 10-based OxygenOS 10 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
In the UK, the Nord N100 is priced at £179 (approximately Rs. 17,300) for the solo 4GB/64GB model. The handset will not be launched in India.
