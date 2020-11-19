OnePlus's recently-announced budget-friendly Nord N100 has a 90Hz screen even though it was advertised with a standard 60Hz refresh rate at the time of launch, according to Android Authority. A company spokesperson has now confirmed that "the N100 is equipped with a 90Hz display" but doesn't always deliver that smooth experience since "actual refresh rate depends on settings, applications used, and processing limitations."

Design and display OnePlus Nord N100: At a glance

The OnePlus Nord N100 features a plastic body with a punch-hole design and a prominent bezel at the bottom. On the rear, it houses a triple camera setup and a physical fingerprint scanner. The phone bears a 90Hz 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, and is available in a single Midnight Frost color option.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The OnePlus Nord N100 has a triple rear camera module, including a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera. On the front, it has an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie shooter.

Internals Under the hood

The OnePlus Nord N100 is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor, combined with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 10-based OxygenOS 10 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

