Despite tech companies urging users to give more thought while creating a password, not much has changed, an annual report by password manager NordPass revealed. It was found that '123456' was the most used password. In the list, featuring 200 worst passwords, '123456789' took the second rank. These passwords can be hacked in less than a second, the report added. Here's more.

Passwords Users must rely on two-factor authentication to protect their accounts

The other eighteen most common passwords are — 'picture1,' 'password,' '12345678,' '111111,' '123123,' '12345,' '1234567890,' 'senha,' '1234567,' 'qwerty,' 'abc123,' 'Million2,' '000000,' '1234,' 'iloveyou,' 'aaron431,' 'password1,' and 'qqww1122.' What's more alarming is that in 2015, a software firm, SplashData, has released its list of worst passwords. Then too, '123456' topped the list — it had taken that position for a third consecutive year.

Details Common passwords are easier to remember and hack: NordPass

A spokesperson from NordPass said people switch to common passwords as it is easier to remember. "But the problem is that most memorable passwords are highly vulnerable to cracking," he said. It was revealed that a record of 2,543,285 people used '123456' as their password. Unsurprisingly, when NordPass compared 2020's list with last year's, they couldn't notice much improvement in users' behavior.

Tips How can one create a strong password?