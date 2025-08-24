Trump must not alienate India, Nikki Haley warns

Nikki Haley , the former United States ambassador to the United Nations, has warned President Donald Trump against alienating India. In an opinion piece co-written with Bill Drexel of the Hudson Institute, she said that a partnership between the US and India to counter China should be a "no-brainer." The warning comes after Trump's decision to impose a 50% tariff on Indian goods, straining bilateral trade relations.

Historical context Haley emphasizes India's role in US foreign policy Haley recalled President Ronald Reagan's 1982 state dinner for Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to highlight the depth of US-India relations. She said that "partnership between the US and India to counter China should be a no-brainer," citing India's strategic role in US foreign policy. Haley emphasized India's importance in shifting critical supply chains away from China and its expanding military ties with allies such as the US and Israel.

Diplomatic engagement Call for high-level engagement to 'reverse the downward spiral' Haley called for high-level engagement between Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to "reverse the downward spiral." She warned against allowing trade disputes to overshadow strategic imperatives. Despite recent tensions, Haley and Drexel believe that decades of goodwill between the two democracies can help overcome current challenges.