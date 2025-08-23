Prince William, Harry's relationship at 'all-time low': Royal expert

The relationship between Prince Harry and Prince William has hit an all-time low, according to royal commentator Duncan Larcombe. The rift between the Duke of Sussex and the Prince of Wales has reportedly deepened since their last public appearance after Queen Elizabeth II 's death in September 2022. Despite reports that Harry is trying to mend fences with King Charles, his bond with William remains strained.

Feud details 'Silence is making things worse' Larcombe said, "There's no doubt the feud between them is worse than ever, so much has happened and there has been so much betrayal and fury." He stressed that their silence is only making things worse. William has not publicly addressed Harry since their grandmother's death, a sign of how dire the situation is, according to Larcombe.

Potential meeting Will Harry's UK visit mend his relationship with Charles? Prince Harry is scheduled to return to the UK in late September for the WellChild Awards, which he will attend as a patron. His visit may provide an opportunity for him to meet King Charles, as their aides have reportedly been in talks over the summer. Larcombe said, "From what I've heard, Harry is quite keen to see his father."