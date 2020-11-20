Last updated on Nov 20, 2020, 12:12 pm
Xiaomi will launch its budget-friendly Redmi Note 9 5G and Redmi Note 9 5G Pro models in China on November 26.
As for the key highlights, the duo will have an in-trend punch-hole design, up to quad rear cameras, and a 5G-ready mid-range chipset.
The Pro version will justify its name by offering a high refresh rate screen and an 108MP primary rear camera.
As per the leaks, the Redmi Note 9 5G will feature a punch-hole design and a prominent bottom bezel. It will sport a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400) LCD screen with a side-mounted fingerprint reader.
The handset will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset, combined with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will pack a 5,000mAh battery.
The Redmi Note 9 5G will offer a triple rear camera setup including a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. For selfies, it will house a 13MP (f/2.3) front-facing camera.
The Redmi Note 9 5G Pro will have a center-aligned punch-hole design and slim bezels. It will bear a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD display with a 120Hz refresh and a side-mounted fingerprint reader.
Under the hood, the handset will pack a Snapdragon 750G processor, up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a 4,820mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.
The Redmi Note 9 5G Pro will have a quad rear camera system comprising a 108MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth lens. On the front, it will pack a 16MP selfie snapper.
As per the leaks, the Redmi Note 9 5G will be priced at around CNY 1,000 (approximately Rs. 11,300), while the Redmi Note 9 5G Pro is likely to carry a starting price-tag of around CNY 1,500 (around Rs. 17,000).
However, the official pricing and availability details will be revealed at the launch event on November 26.
