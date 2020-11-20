Last updated on Nov 20, 2020, 12:54 am
Hi,
Written byShubham Gupta
If you are planning to own an affordable tablet, this might be a suitable opportunity for you. Amazon is offering a discount of Rs. 4,000 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 (3GB/32GB) Wi-Fi-only model.
The e-commerce giant is also providing a discount coupon of Rs. 500 and up to Rs. 500 off with AU Bank Debit Cards.
The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 (3GB/32GB) Wi-Fi-only variant is listed on Amazon at Rs. 16,999 (MRP: Rs. 20,999). You can avail an instant discount of Rs. 500 by applying the coupon available on the product page.
Additionally, you can get up to Rs. 500 off by making payment through AU Bank Debit Cards and buy the tablet for Rs. 15,999.
The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 features a metallic body with a conventional rectangular screen and sizable bezels. On the rear, it packs a single camera.
The tablet bears a 10.4-inch Full-HD+ (2000x1200 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 5:3. Further, it is offered in Dark Gray, Gold, and Silver color options.
The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 has a single 8MP rear shooter and a 5MP camera on the front. Both of them are capable of recording 1080p videos at 30fps.
The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 is powered by a Snapdragon 662 processor, combined with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage.
The tablet boots on Android 10-based One UI 2.5 and packs a 7,040mAh battery with fast-charging support.
For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, LTE (optional), GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
