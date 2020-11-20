If you are planning to own an affordable tablet, this might be a suitable opportunity for you. Amazon is offering a discount of Rs. 4,000 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 (3GB/32GB) Wi-Fi-only model. The e-commerce giant is also providing a discount coupon of Rs. 500 and up to Rs. 500 off with AU Bank Debit Cards.

Details Everything to know about the deal

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 (3GB/32GB) Wi-Fi-only variant is listed on Amazon at Rs. 16,999 (MRP: Rs. 20,999). You can avail an instant discount of Rs. 500 by applying the coupon available on the product page. Additionally, you can get up to Rs. 500 off by making payment through AU Bank Debit Cards and buy the tablet for Rs. 15,999.

Design and display Recalling the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 features a metallic body with a conventional rectangular screen and sizable bezels. On the rear, it packs a single camera. The tablet bears a 10.4-inch Full-HD+ (2000x1200 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 5:3. Further, it is offered in Dark Gray, Gold, and Silver color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 has a single 8MP rear shooter and a 5MP camera on the front. Both of them are capable of recording 1080p videos at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood