Vijay Sethupathi joins Allu Arjun-Atlee's film? Here's what we know

Allu Arjun 's upcoming film with director Atlee , tentatively titled AA22xA6, is one of the most anticipated projects in Indian cinema. The film already has a star-studded cast, and now, reports suggest that acclaimed actor Vijay Sethupathi may also be seen in a cameo role. However, there has been no official confirmation from the makers yet.

Role details Sethupathi's role is crucial to the narrative According to Valai Pechu, Sethupathi has already shot a few portions in Mumbai for the film. The exact details of his role are still under wraps, but it is reportedly crucial to the narrative. The film is expected to be a parallel-universe drama with high-end visual effects. The VFX work is being done by top Hollywood studios, including Marvel experts.

Cast details 'AA22xA6' to focus on 4 characters from same family tree The film already boasts a star-studded cast with some of the biggest names in the industry. Apart from Arjun, the film also stars Deepika Padukone, with Mrunal Thakur, Janhvi Kapoor, and Rashmika Mandanna also joining the project, per reports. Interestingly, Mandanna is reportedly playing a darker shade this time around. The film's story will reportedly focus on four distinct characters who share a family tree.