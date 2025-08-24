Rashid Khan named captain as Afghanistan announce Asia Cup squad 

The Afghanistan cricket team has announced its squad for the 2025 Asia Cup , scheduled to be held from September 9-28 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Rashid Khan will continue to captain the side. The tournament will feature a T20 format and take place across Abu Dhabi and Dubai. Naveen-ul-Haq returns after retiring from ODI cricket, while young spin sensation Allah Ghazanfar makes his comeback after a long injury layoff.

Team composition Nabi, Mujeeb included in 17-member squad The 17-member squad for the Asia Cup includes Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Sediqullah Atal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat and Mohammad Nabi. Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf and Mohammad Ishaq are also part of the team. Mujeeb Ur Rahman will be a key player in the spin department along with Allah Ghazanfar and Noor Ahmad. Farid Malik completes the squad while Naveen-ul-Haq returns after a long absence from international cricket.

Backup players Reserves for the tournament The reserves for the tournament are Wafiullah Tarakhil, Nangyal Kharote, and Abdullah Ahmadzai. They are ready to step in if required. Afghanistan has been gradually building a competitive T20 side over the past few years, blending youth with experience. Rashid Khan's leadership is seen as pivotal with his all-round contributions expected to turn games in their favor.

Game plan Asia Cup as a platform for Afghan stars The Asia Cup 2025 presents an opportunity for Afghanistan's emerging talent to shine under the guidance of veterans like Rashid and Nabi. The team hopes to make a mark in the group stage and advance to the knockout rounds with confidence. With strong teams from India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh participating in the tournament, Afghanistan will aim to challenge these established sides.