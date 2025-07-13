Will singer Sreerama join Salman's 'Bigg Boss 19'?

Singer-actor Sreerama Chandra is in talks to participate in the upcoming season of Bigg Boss , reported IANS. The source close to the show said that his previous stint on Bigg Boss Telugu earned him a dedicated fan following. "His journey in Bigg Boss Telugu won him a loyal and passionate fan base, and the Hindi version is looking to tap into that layered personality he brings to the screen."

Show insights Chandra among potential contestants for BB 19 The insider added, "He is seen as both grounded and observant—traits that resonate deeply with audiences, especially in high-stakes environments like the Bigg Boss house," they said. The makers are reportedly looking for a mix of pan-India appeal and performance credibility in their contestants. Chandra is best known as the winner of Indian Idol 5.

Show dynamics Other names speculated for this season The source also revealed that the main lineup for Bigg Boss 19, hosted by Salman Khan, will include popular television personalities like Ram Kapoor and Munmun Dutta, along with digital star Mr. Faisu. However, the makers are deliberately keeping a few surprise entries under wraps for added drama later in the season. If Chandra joins the show, it will be one of the biggest cross-industry additions in recent history.