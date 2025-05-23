What's the story

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is gearing up for a meaty role in an upcoming war drama directed by Apoorva Lakhia.

The film, which is inspired by the book India's Most Fearless 3 by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh, will be based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash.

Khan will play Colonel Bikumalla Santosh Babu, a decorated officer of the 16 Bihar Regiment, who was posthumously awarded the Maha Vir Chakra.