Salman Khan to begin intense prep for Galwan war film
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is gearing up for a meaty role in an upcoming war drama directed by Apoorva Lakhia.
The film, which is inspired by the book India's Most Fearless 3 by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh, will be based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash.
Khan will play Colonel Bikumalla Santosh Babu, a decorated officer of the 16 Bihar Regiment, who was posthumously awarded the Maha Vir Chakra.
Preparation
Khan's rigorous preparation for the war drama
Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, an industry insider said, "Given the high-altitude challenges of shooting in Leh and the physical demands of portraying a decorated Army officer like Colonel Bikumalla Santosh Babu, Salman has committed to an intense training regimen."
"He understands the responsibility of portraying someone like Colonel Babu- it's not just about getting the physicality right; it's about honoring a legacy."
Role significance
'It's about doing justice to a national hero'
The insider added, "Salman is approaching this role with utmost sincerity."
"This prep isn't just physical; it's about doing justice to a national hero."
"The AK-47 he'll be seen with is symbolic, but the real test is enduring the thinner air, long shoots, and rugged terrain."
Production partnership
Jio Studios to support Khan's Galwan Valley war drama
According to reports, Jio Studios is in advanced talks to co-produce the project, ensuring that the film gets the scale and support it deserves.
The filming will reportedly commence in July 2025, and it will release theatrically in the first half of 2026.
This collaboration is bound to bring more production value to the film and take it to a wider audience.