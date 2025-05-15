Is Diljit Dosanjh no longer part of 'No Entry 2'?
What's the story
Diljit Dosanjh, one of the main leads in the much-anticipated sequel to No Entry, has reportedly quit the project.
A source close to Filmfare said that Dosanjh "couldn't align with the film's creative ideas."
"Diljit was very excited to collaborate with Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor. But over the last few weeks, he couldn't align with the film's creative ideas. That's why he's decided to leave the project," the source revealed.
Impact
'No Entry 2' release plans likely to be affected
No Entry 2, a sequel to the 2005 blockbuster starring Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Fardeen Khan, was scheduled for release late in 2025.
However, with Dosanjh leaving the project, it is likely that the film's release plans will be affected.
The film also features Dhawan and Kapoor, and it remains to be seen who will step into Dosanjh's shoes in the star-studded cast.
Casting news
Tamannaah Bhatia's potential role in 'No Entry 2'
Reportedly, Tamannaah Bhatia might have also joined the cast of No Entry 2 as one of the leading ladies.
Her character is reportedly similar to that of Bipasha Basu's in the original 2005 movie, although that is yet to be confirmed.
Bhatia's addition to the cast has certainly piqued fans' curiosity about the film.