What's the story

Diljit Dosanjh, one of the main leads in the much-anticipated sequel to No Entry, has reportedly quit the project.

A source close to Filmfare said that Dosanjh "couldn't align with the film's creative ideas."

"Diljit was very excited to collaborate with Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor. But over the last few weeks, he couldn't align with the film's creative ideas. That's why he's decided to leave the project," the source revealed.