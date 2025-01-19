'I'm in peace with them': Kangana on reconciliation with KJo-Diljit
What's the story
In a recent interview with The New Indian, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut clarified her stance on her strained relationships with filmmaker Karan Johar and singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh.
She said that while she has made "peace" with both, she doesn't see the need to befriend them.
"I'm in peace with them... But do I have anything against them? No, I don't think so," said Ranaut.
Professional respect
Ranaut's appreciation for Johar and Dosanjh's work
Despite their differences in the past, Ranaut said she admires Johar and Dosanjh's work professionally.
She said, "When I see a great piece of work whether it is Shershaah coming from Karan Johar or whether something coming from Diljit, I'm very open to appreciate it."
Shershaah, released in 2021, was produced by Johar.
Past conflict
Ranaut and Dosanjh's feud: A brief history
The Ranaut-Dosanjh feud goes back to 2020 when they had clashed over protesting farmers.
Ranaut had accused Dosanjh of instigating the protests in a tweet, implying that he had "disappeared" after voicing support for the farmers.
Dosanjh had then refuted her claims and continued to voice support for those protesting against the Centre's farm laws at the Delhi border.
Nepotism debate
Ranaut's history with Johar: A recap
Ranaut's relationship with Johar has been strained since she appeared on Koffee with Karan Season 5 in 2017.
On the show, she called him "the flag-bearer of nepotism," shocking him.
Johar later defended himself saying no other producer has launched as many new directors as he has.
He also clarified his decision of not working with Ranaut was a matter of choice, not because she is an outsider.
Future collaboration
Ranaut's recent comments on working with Johar
Despite their past differences, Ranaut recently said she would work with Johar.
On Indian Idol 15, when asked if she'd act in a Dharma Productions film, she said yes.
She said, "I'm sorry to say but Karan sir ko mere saath movie karna chahiye. I'll give him a very good role and I'll make a very good film which will not be saas-bahu ki chuglibaazi."
"It will be a proper film and he'll get a proper role."