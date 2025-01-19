What's the story

In a recent interview with The New Indian, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut clarified her stance on her strained relationships with filmmaker Karan Johar and singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh.

She said that while she has made "peace" with both, she doesn't see the need to befriend them.

"I'm in peace with them... But do I have anything against them? No, I don't think so," said Ranaut.