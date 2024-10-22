Alia's 'Jigra' continues to underperform; earns ₹27.8cr in 11 days
The latest Bollywood release, Jigra, starring Alia Bhatt, continues to struggle at the box office. On its second Monday in theaters, the film managed to collect a mere ₹60 lakh. This has brought its total earnings to ₹27.8cr so far. The movie has been mired in controversies and received mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike since its release.
'Jigra' failed to show significant improvement over the weekend
The film, directed by Vasan Bala, has been underperforming since its first week and showed no signs of improvement over the weekend. Despite high expectations from the collaboration between Bhatt and Karan Johar, Jigra failed to make a significant impact at the box office. The numbers remained dismal in its second week, marking an all-time low for the film's performance.
'Jigra' box office collection: A detailed breakdown
The film had a decent start on its first day, collecting ₹4.55cr. However, the collections saw a significant drop after Day 3. The film managed to collect ₹6.55cr and ₹5.5cr on its second and third days, respectively but witnessed a sharp decline from Day 4 onward with collections falling to ₹1.65cr and further dropping in the subsequent days. It still has a chance to earn till Diwali biggies hit theaters on November 1.