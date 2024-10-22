Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite high hopes, Alia Bhatt's film 'Jigra', directed by Vasan Bala, has been struggling at the box office, earning only ₹27.8cr in 11 days.

After a promising start, the film's collections took a nosedive from the fourth day, marking an all-time low for its performance.

The film still has a chance to earn until Diwali releases hit the theaters on November 1.

'Jigra' is underperforming at the box office

Alia's 'Jigra' continues to underperform; earns ₹27.8cr in 11 days

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:12 am Oct 22, 202411:12 am

What's the story The latest Bollywood release, Jigra, starring Alia Bhatt, continues to struggle at the box office. On its second Monday in theaters, the film managed to collect a mere ₹60 lakh. This has brought its total earnings to ₹27.8cr so far. The movie has been mired in controversies and received mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike since its release.

Underperformance

'Jigra' failed to show significant improvement over the weekend

The film, directed by Vasan Bala, has been underperforming since its first week and showed no signs of improvement over the weekend. Despite high expectations from the collaboration between Bhatt and Karan Johar, Jigra failed to make a significant impact at the box office. The numbers remained dismal in its second week, marking an all-time low for the film's performance.

Collection details

'Jigra' box office collection: A detailed breakdown

The film had a decent start on its first day, collecting ₹4.55cr. However, the collections saw a significant drop after Day 3. The film managed to collect ₹6.55cr and ₹5.5cr on its second and third days, respectively but witnessed a sharp decline from Day 4 onward with collections falling to ₹1.65cr and further dropping in the subsequent days. It still has a chance to earn till Diwali biggies hit theaters on November 1.