Zendaya and Robert Pattinson to star in 'The Drama'

Zendaya-Robert Pattinson in 'The Drama': Plot, cast, release date

By Tanvi Gupta 02:10 am Oct 17, 202402:10 am

What's the story Alana Haim, the breakout star of Licorice Pizza, has bagged her next two acting gigs. The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Haim will be seen in The Mastermind, an upcoming heist film directed by Kelly Reichardt and starring Josh O'Connor. She has also joined the cast of The Drama alongside Robert Pattinson and Zendaya. Here's everything you need to know about The Drama, from plot to release date.

'The Drama' explores 'the blindness of love'

Kristoffer Borgli, the filmmaker behind Dream Scenario, is directing the upcoming movie that was first announced in August. The film "centers on a couple, played by Zendaya and Pattinson, who in the days leading up to their wedding, end up in a crisis when unexpected revelations derail what one of them thought they knew of the other." The story explores "the blindness of love."

A24 and Square Peg collaborate again!

The Drama marks another collaboration between A24 and Square Peg, continuing their successful partnership. Previous projects include Hereditary, Midsommar, Dream Scenario, and upcoming films like Death of a Unicorn, starring Paul Rudd and Jenna Ortega, as well as Eddington, which features Joaquin Phoenix, Pedro Pascal, and Emma Stone. Their ongoing partnership has produced critically acclaimed and highly anticipated films in recent years.

'The Drama' stars' previous and upcoming projects: A look

Haim made her acting debut in Licorice Pizza, a film written and directed by Paul Thomas Anderson. She played Alana Kane, a character who falls for Gary Valentine (Cooper Hoffman) despite a significant age difference. Meanwhile, Pattinson will next be seen in Bong Joon-ho's sci-fi drama Mickey 17, due out in January, while Zendaya will reprise her role as Rue Bennett in the third season of Euphoria after captivating audiences as professional tennis player Tashi Duncan in Challengers.