The films 'Jigra' and 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' are expected to open at ₹6cr-₹8cr each, targeting different audiences.

'Jigra' aims to attract a sophisticated crowd in urban multiplexes, while 'Vicky Vidya...' with its 90s-themed comedy, is set to appeal to the masses in smaller towns.

'Jigra' aims to attract a sophisticated crowd in urban multiplexes, while 'Vicky Vidya...' with its 90s-themed comedy, is set to appeal to the masses in smaller towns.

Despite competition from Jr NTR's 'Devara', the star power of Bhatt and Rao, along with popular songs in 'Vicky Vidya...', are expected to boost their box office performance.

'Jigra' and 'VVKWWV': Box office predictions

'Jigra,' 'Vicky Vidya...' likely to open at ₹6-8cr each

By Isha Sharma 05:51 pm Oct 10, 202405:51 pm

What's the story The box office is all set to witness a unique clash this Friday with the release of two distinctly themed films, Jigra and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. While the former is an intense escape drama featuring Alia Bhatt, the latter is a light-hearted film led by Rajkummar Rao. Trade analysts predict that both films are expected to open in the ₹6-8cr range each, reported Bollywood Hungama. While Vasan Bala has directed Jigra, Raaj Shaandilyaa has helmed Vicky Vidya...

Market segmentation

'Jigra' and 'Vicky Vidya...' target different audiences

With its upscale theme, Jigra, which also stars Vedang Raina, is likely to draw a more sophisticated audience at premium multiplexes in major urban centers. Meanwhile, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, with its 90s-themed storyline and comedic flavor, is expected to cater to the masses in smaller towns and cities and has been promoted accordingly. This strategic market segmentation could enhance the overall box office performance of both films.

Attraction factors

Star power and popular songs to boost films' appeal

While Bhatt's star power will bring eyeballs to Jigra, Rao is hoping to continue his successful run after Srikanth & Stree 2 with Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. The latter also stars Triptii Dimri and has a few popular songs such as Mere Mehboob and Sajna Ve Sajna, which will add to its appeal. These movies will face some competition from Jr NTR's Devara, which was released on September 27, but won't be majorly impacted.