West Indies announce revised squad for Pakistan T20I series: Details

West Indies have announced a revised squad for their upcoming T20I series against Pakistan . The changes come after a disappointing 5-0 defeat to Australia. Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, and Shimron Hetmyer have been replaced by Shamar Joseph, Alick Athanaze, and Johnson Charles in the three-match series starting on Thursday. All 3 games will be held at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida.

Squad changes Lewis remains sidelined; King, Hetmyer suffer side strains Evin Lewis remains sidelined due to injury, while Keacy Carty, who was brought in as a replacement during the Australia series, has retained his place. King and Hetmyer had shown good form against Australia but suffered side strains in the last T20I at Basseterre. Alzarri Joseph has been rested for the series.

Injury impact Concerns over King, Hetmyer's injuries The injuries to King and Hetmyer have raised concerns for the West Indies team. They were the only batsmen, apart from captain Shai Hope, to score over 100 runs in the five-match series against Australia. Charles is expected to replace King at the top of the order while Athanaze could fill in for Hetmyer in the middle order.

Final lineup Full West Indies squad for Pakistan T20Is West Indies squad: Shai Hope(w/c), Johnson Charles, Keacy Carty, Sherfane Rutherford, Alick Athanaze, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Jediah Blades, Roston Chase, Jewel Andrew, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph. The team will be hoping to bounce back from their recent defeat and put up a strong performance against Pakistan in the upcoming series.