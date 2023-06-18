Sports

CWC Qualifiers: All-round WI too good for spirited USA

CWC Qualifiers: All-round WI too good for spirited USA

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya June 18, 2023 | 10:06 pm 3 min read

West Indies win by 39 runs over United Stated of America (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

West Indies started off their ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers with a 39-run victory over the United States at the Takashinge Cricket Club. Four WI batters slammed fifties as they posted a total of 297. They bowled well to restrict the USA to only 258/7. Gajanand Singh slammed a brilliant century for the Americans but it was not enough. Here's more.

How did the match pan out?

USA invited WI to bat first and they were reduced to 14/2 within six overs. However, Shai Hope and Johnson Charles stitched a 115-run stand. Later, Roston Chase and Jason Holder also slammed fifties as WI posted 297. In reply, USA kept losing wickets as they were tottering 55/4 until Gajanand slammed a brilliant ton. However, they could only manage 258/7.

Hope slams his 22nd ODI fifty

Hope came to bat when WI were reeling at 14/2 and he consolidated the innings by adding 115 runs with Charles. The WI skipper opted for a mixed approach in his knock of 54 off 60 deliveries. This was Hope's 22nd ODI fifty as he completed 4,542 runs in 109 games at an average of 49.91. Besides 22 fifties, he has amassed 14 centuries.

A decisive knock from Charles

Charles started very sluggishly and as the match progressed, he settled in and opened his arms. His knock of 66 was laced with seven boundaries and two maximums. The 34-year-old who made his ODI debut in 2012, wasn't part of the original team. He came into the squad replacing the injured Gudakesh Motie. He has scored 1,439 runs in 52 ODIs at 27.67.

Third ODI fifty for Chase

Chase came to the middle when WI were 129/3. It was a very crucial juncture in the game and he and Nicholas Pooran stitched a 55-run stand to accelerate the innings. However, with Pooran's departure, Chase kept the scoreboard ticking. He later added 74 runs with Holder to take WI beyond the 260-run mark. Chase has amassed 642 runs in 37 ODIs at 25.68.

A record partnership between Chase and Holder

Chase and Holder added 74 crucial runs to help WI reach a total of 297. However, this became the join-highest seventh wicket partnership for WI. They matched Mahendra Nagamootoo and Laurie Williams, who also added 74 runs against Sri Lanka back in 2000.

A valiant knock from Gajanand Singh

Gajanand came to the crease when USA were tottering 55/4 within 14 overs. He added 42 runs with Aaron Jones to steady the ship. Despite Jones's departure, Gajanand stitched a 58-run stand with Shayan Jahangir. Later, he added 76* runs along with Nosthush Kenjige, taking the total beyond the 250-run mark. Despite Gajanand's best efforts, USA lost the match by 39 runs.

A look at the bowlers

Saurabh Netravalkar, Kyle Phillip and Steven Taylor were pretty good for the Americans as they scalped three wickets each. Despite their best efforts, Wi managed to score 297. Whereas, Kyle Mayers and Alzarri Joseph starred for WI with two wickets each. Holder and Chase also scalped a wicket each. But the WI bowlers were more economical in comparison to their American counterparts.

Share this timeline